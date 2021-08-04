Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $337.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

