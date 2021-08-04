Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.57. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 108,556 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$451.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

