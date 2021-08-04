Bismuth Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $230.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004739 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,839,589 coins and its circulating supply is 21,740,286 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

