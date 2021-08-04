Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Up 10.1%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.01. 39,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,593,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

