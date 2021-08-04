bitCNY (BITCNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $454,761.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $454,761.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

