BitCoal Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,089.18 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $36,089.18 and $72.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00597115 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

