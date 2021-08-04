Bitcoin 2 Price Tops $0.58 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

