Bitcoin Atom Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.10 million and $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.