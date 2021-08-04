Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 6.3% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.13 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $538.75 or 0.01385854 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00356796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00138700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,808,169 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

