Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.01 million and $44,941.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.08 or 0.00454209 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

