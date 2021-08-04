Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $104,314.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $13.71 or 0.00034452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00036855 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 102.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 164,098 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

