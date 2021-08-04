Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003699 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00150851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

