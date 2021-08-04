Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $17.86 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $203.95 million and $5.76 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $17.86 or 0.00044883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

