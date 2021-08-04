Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.40 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $198.29 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for about $17.37 or 0.00045527 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

