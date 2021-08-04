Bitcoin SV Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $310.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $140.82 or 0.00353875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01376910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,805,727 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

