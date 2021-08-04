BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Tops $1.96

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 8% against the dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $11.93 million and $1.16 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00142262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,821.85 or 1.00014228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.63 or 0.00850492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

