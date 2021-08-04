BitcoinPoS Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $5,962.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,806,474 coins and its circulating supply is 4,595,020 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

