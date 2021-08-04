Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 99.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 99.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,950.54 and approximately $35,334.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,815.83 or 0.99999106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000819 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011585 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

