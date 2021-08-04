BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $3,993.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00150851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003699 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

