BitcoinZ Hits One Day Volume of $7,579.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $7,579.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

