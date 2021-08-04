Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $60,902.29 and $29.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00248149 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,217,382 coins and its circulating supply is 10,217,378 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

