BitScreener Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, BitScreener Token has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitScreener Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,686.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitScreener Token

BitScreener Token (BITX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener . The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

