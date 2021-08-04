BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,641.45

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $100,641.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00408138 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.94 or 0.01134406 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,513,437 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

