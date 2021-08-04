BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.15

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, BITTO has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $466,356.48 and $374,965.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00450827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001178 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00798801 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

