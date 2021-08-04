BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $317.34 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007951 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002937 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003469 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.