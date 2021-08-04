BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Hits $130,887.87

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BitWhite has a market cap of $130,887.87 and $98,449.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 48.8% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

