BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $900.32 million, a PE ratio of -39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,057,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,674,000 after purchasing an additional 235,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,411,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.