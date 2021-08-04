BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$114,800.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Alexander Payne bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$114,800.00 ($82,000.00).
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.
BKI Investment Company Profile
