BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$114,800.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider Alexander Payne bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$114,800.00 ($82,000.00).

Get BKI Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.