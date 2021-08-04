Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

