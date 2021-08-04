Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%.

NYSE BSM opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

