Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post sales of $226.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.75 million to $230.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $231.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $905.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.50 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $918.09 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $786,248. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.36, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

