Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%.

BLKB stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.95. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $786,248. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

