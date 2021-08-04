BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.39

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.393 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 207.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.