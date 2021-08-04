BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $1.39

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.393 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $16.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 207.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
