BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BHK traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 97,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,862. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.