BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,805. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

