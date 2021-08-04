BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
DSU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,280. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
