BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) versus SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Head to Head Analysis

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.80 $13.92 million $1.27 12.17 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 137.41% 7.06% 2.95% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

