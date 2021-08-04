BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE BGR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 102,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

