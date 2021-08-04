BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE BGR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. 102,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.37.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.