BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
CII stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 76,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,974. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
