BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BOE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 96,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,620. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.