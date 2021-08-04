BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 8,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,718. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

