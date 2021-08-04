BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BGY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 8,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,718. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
