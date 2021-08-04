BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:BGT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 98,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
