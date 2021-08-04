BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.36. 26,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $50.94.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
