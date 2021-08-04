BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.49.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.