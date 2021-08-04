BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.49.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
