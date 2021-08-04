Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 281,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,409. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 3,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $416,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,090.

