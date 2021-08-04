BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE BLW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 37,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

