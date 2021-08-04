BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE BLW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 37,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $17.35.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
