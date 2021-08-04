BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.89.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.