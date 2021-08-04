BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.