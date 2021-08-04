BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:BIT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 181,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,565. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.