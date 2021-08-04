BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:BIT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.67. 181,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,565. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.