BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE MUI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

