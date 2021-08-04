Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BTT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,224. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

